LMC’s Bruckner earns second Western Conference Player of the Week honor Published 2:18 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner takes home the MCCAA Western Conference Offensive Volleyball Player of the Week for Lake Michigan College, for the period ending Sunday, Sept. 17.

This signals the second time this season that she has earned the award (also in Week 1).

The freshman middle hitter produced 4.67 kills a set while hitting .412 on 80 attack attempts against just nine errors over nine sets. She also had seven total blocks and four digs.