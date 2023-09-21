Dowagiac, Edwardsburg advance to MIHA regionals Published 5:49 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Dowagiac Equestrian Team was the District 3 Division C Reserved champion, which qualifies it to the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Regional, which will be held next weekend at the Berrien County Fairgrounds.

Edwardsburg was the champion in Division A competition, and will also advance to the regional event.

Dowagiac finished with 381 points to advance. The team consists of juniors Cassidy Green and Olivia Weber, along with sophomore Grace McCarthy and freshman Grace Toy.

Points are earned by placing first through eighth in various classes. The team is coached by Danielle Franklin, Audi Brown and Judy Stilwell.

Green, and her mount, Moca Joe, was the top scorer for Dowagiac with 131 points over the three district competitions. She took first in Flag Rae twice, poles and 2-Man Relay with McCarthy, Saddleseat Bareback and Huntseat Bareback.

Toy, and her mount Granit, finished with 109 points. She took first place in Saddleseat Equitation and Western Equitation. Weber, and her mount Blue, added 104 points to Dowagiac’s total as she took first in Cloverleaf and Poles, twice.

McCarthy, who had a pair of mounts over the two weekends of competition — Little Food Stamps and Red — finished with 86 points. She earned first place in Cloverleaf and 2-Man Relay, which she competed with Green at all three district meets.

Besides Dowagiac and Edwardsburg, also advancing to the regional are Buchanan, Brandywine and Berrien Springs. They will compete against teams from districts 3, 5, 16 and 19. They will compete in 17, double-judged classes, with the top two teams advancing to the state finals in Midland, Oct. 12-15.