Sr. PGA Championship begins drive to find volunteers Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — One of Southwest Michigan’s largest and most exciting events — the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship — is returning to Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, May 22-26, 2024.

The Championship is now seeking 1,200 golf fans and community supporters to ensure the event’s success and get some exciting perks by volunteering at the event. To apply, visit the 2024 Championship website.

“From managing the scoreboard to serving concessions and even assisting with golfers inside the ropes, volunteers are critical to the success of this Major Championship,” said Brandon Haney, championship director of the 84th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “Volunteering is a unique and special way to get up close with the best players in golf, meet other community members and give back to Southwest Michigan. There are some great benefits too.”

Each volunteer will be granted “behind-the-scenes” access to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and receive a premium Nike polo shirt and jacket, hat, food and water vouchers, complimentary parking and more.

New this year, volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in Volunteer Appreciation Golf Days following the 2024 Championship. Donated by Harbor Shores Golf Course, volunteers of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will get the chance to play a full 18-holes with other volunteers on June 3, 2024 or Aug. 26, 2024. Each of these days will also feature a get-together to include those volunteers who are not golfers.

“Year after year, volunteers have supported this Championship and in return, allow us to continue supporting local programming including the Boys and Girls Club, The First Tee of Benton Harbor, local schools, military veterans and so much more,” Haney said. “We can’t wait to meet our 2024 volunteers.”

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship features golf legends such as Colin Montgomerie, Bernhard Langer, Rocco Mediate, Ernie Els and 2023 Champion Steve Stricker. The PGA of America is encouraging lovers of the sport to join in on the fun and exhilarating atmosphere surrounding the Championship while making a positive impact on the community.

Volunteers will have more than 20 committees to choose from, each offering an exclusive experience at the Championship. Registration is open to all residents and visitors, including juniors who are at least 14 years old.

For more information on the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and how to get involved, visit srpgachampionship.com/2024.