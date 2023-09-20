Niles girls win Wolverine Conference Jamboree Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

PLAINWELL — The Niles girls cross country team captured the Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by Plainwell Tuesday.

The Vikings defeated the host Trojans 24-31 and Vicksburg 23-34.

Niles’ Charlie Drew was the runner-up to Emma Steele, of Vicksburg, as she ran a tine of 22:26. Steele posted a time of 21:56.

The Vikings’ Aubrey Jackson (23:25), Claire DevlescHoward (24:05) and Hailie Martz (25:37) also cracked the overall top 10 as they placed third, fifth and ninth, respectively.

“This was our first time running on Plainwell’s course and it was tough,” said Niles Coach Jami Roden. “They had three monstrous hills that challenged every runner and prevented personal PRs today. That’s a testament to how hard the course was. We are so excited and proud of our team for knocking off Plainwell and Vicksburg.”

Roden was pleased with her team’s overall effort.

“They ran tough minded-tonight and did not let the hills stop them from running hard,” she said. “That’s a huge mental win! It was a great way to start our league meets. Our top five runners tonight got the job done and it’s fun to watch them continue to get stronger and stronger as a team.”

Niles’ Aiden Krueger was the overall individual winning in the boy’s race with a time of 17:39.

Plainwell defeated both Niles and Vicksburg. The Vikings also lost to the Bulldogs.

Krueger was the lone Niles runner to finish in the top 10. Jacob Erickson just missed out as he placed 11th overall with a time of 20:43.

Edwardsburg Jamboree

Otsego swept the girls and boys titles at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex Tuesday.

For the Bulldogs, it was their Wolverine Conference record 84th and 73rd consecutive victories, respectively.

The host Eddies defeated Three Rivers in the boy’s portion of the jamboree, but lost to the Wildcats in girl’s competition.

Dane Bailey led the Edwardsburg boys cross country team with a third-place finish and a time of 16:42. Maguire Johnson also earned a spot in the top 10 with his ninth-place finish and time of 17:28. Jon Leith was 10th with a time of 17:40.

Macy Andress placed ninth with a time of 22:13 to lead the girl’s team.