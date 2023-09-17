Roundup: Brandywine wins New Buffalo title; Bucks drop first matches Published 11:13 pm Sunday, September 17, 2023

NEW BUFFALO — It was a busy Saturday for all six of the volleyball teams in the Leader Publications coverage area.

Brandywine led the charge by winning the New Buffalo Invitational with a 25-17 and 25-12 victory over Bridgman.

At the Portage Northern Invitational, Buchanan went 2-2, while Edwardsburg was 1-1-3 and Niles was 0-4.

Meanwhile, at the Decatur Quad, Dowagiac was 1-3.

New Buffalo Invitational

The Bobcats were 3-0 in pool play after defeating Cassopolis 25-13, 25-21; defeating Eau Claire 25-13, 25-8 and defeating Michigan Lutheran 25-19 and 25-8.

In the semifinals, Brandywine defeated Michigan Lutheran 25-20 and 25-10 before knocking off the Bees for the champions.

“The Lady Cats had a great day, we play better when we are focused on the team and playing together and we did just that today,” said Brandywine Coach Emily Kohler-Zablocki. “We kept our energy up and focus on the goal and fought hard to keep control of what we could control throughout the day.”

Kadence Brumitt had a huge day at the net with 63 kills. She also had 10 aces, 24 digs and four blocks. Kallie Solloway finished with 30 kills, 18 aces and 25 digs, while Julia Babcock had eight kills and four blocks.

Ellie Knapp ended the tournament with 96 assists, seven aces and 21 digs.

No Cassopolis results were provided.

Portage Northern Invitational

The Bucks (11-2) defeated Niles 22-25 and 25-21, winning due to scoring the most points; lost to Unity Christian 25-13, 25-23; defeating Vicksburg 25-21, 25-10 and falling to Battle Creek Lakeview 25-16 and 25-19.

Chloe Aalfs had 36 kills and four blocks to lead Buchanan, while also got 10 kills and six blocks from Addy Warmbein. Izzy Tibbles added nine kills and three blocks, while Sophia Bachman had 72 assists.

Edwardsburg (11-8-4) split with Grand Rapids NorthPointe 25-17 and 17-25; split with Three Rivers 23-25, 25-17 and split with Battle Creek Harper Creek 25-13, 20-25 in pool play. The Eddies defeated Portage Northern 27-25, 22-25 and 15-10 in tournament play before falling to Lakeview 25-17 and 25-11.

Sarah Pippin led the way with 46 kills, 16 digs and three blocks, while Drew Glaser had 31 kills, six digs and six blocks. Maya Eberlein had 17 kills and nine blocks. Lexi Schimpa finished the day with 92 assists, 14 digs, seven kills and six blocks.

Besides its loss to Buchanan, Niles (10-9-5) was also defeated by Vicksburg 26-24 and 25-22; defeated by Unity Christian 25-19 and 25-21 and defeated by Hopkins 26-24, 18-25 and 15-13.

Bree Lake led the Vikings with 27 kills. She also had 25 digs. Kendall Gerdes added 17 kills and 11 blocks, while Nyla Hover had 16 kills. Amelia Florkowski had a team-high 57 digs, while Kaydence Jacobs and Rylee Grishaber both had 30 assists. The two combined for 10 aces.

Decatur Quad

The Chieftains (9-8-4) were defeated by No. 2-ranked [Division 4] Mendon 25-16 and 25-20, but rebounded to beat Our Lady of the Lake 25-18 and 25-23. Dowagiac ended the day with a 27-25, 19-25 and 19-17 loss to the host Raiders.

Maggie Weller had 20 kills, 14 digs and 12 blocks for the Chieftains, who also got 13 kills, 18 digs and 4.5 blocks from Abbey Dobberstein. Hanah McCuddy had 44 assists for Dowagiac. Tessa Deering finished the day with 12 kills and 14 digs.