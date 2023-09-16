Buchanan rally comes up short against Tigers Published 12:03 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — A 22-Point second quarter helped host Benton Harbor open up the Lakeland Conference portion of its 2023 season with a 34-27 victory over Buchanan Friday night.

The Tigers (2-2, 1-0 Lakeland) led 34-15 in the fourth quarter before the Bucks made a run, cutting the Benton Harbor League to seven points with a pair of touchdowns. Unfortunately, Buchanan was unable to convert on either extra point, nor could it come up with the tying touchdown.

Jake Franklin had a big night for the Bucks throwing the football as he was 22-of-38 for 235 yards and four touchdowns. He threw scoring strikes to Nick Finn (58 yards), Ryan Hickok (14 yards), Tyler Baker (18 yards) and Jamari Brown (12 yards).

Finn caught six passes for 85 yards and Baker three passes for 54 yards.

Buchanan (2-2, 0-1 Lakeland) finished with 251 yards of total offense. The Bucks ran for just 16 yards.

Benton Harbor had 358 yards of total offense, including 263 passing.

Defensively for the Bucks, Finn had 11 tackles, including one for a loss. K Lewis had nine tackles. Baker and J Pleasant both finished with seven stops and a pair of tackles for loss.

Buchanan hosts arch rival Brandywine Friday night at Memorial Field.