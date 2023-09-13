Trailing 2-0, Dowagiac rebounds to top Paw Paw in five sets Published 9:35 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

PAW PAW — After spotting host Paw Paw a 2-0 lead in its non-conference match Tuesday night, the Dowagiac volleyball team rallied to take the final three sets and earned a 3-2 victory over its former Wolverine Conference foe.

The Red Wolves won the opening two sets 25-20 and 25-19 and appeared to be headed toward a sweep of the Chieftains. But a shift in the lineup by Dowagiac Coach Amber Todd sparked the Chieftains.

Dowagiac won the final three sets 27-25, 25-18 and 15-11 to improve to 8-6-4 on the season.

“Tonight was an emotional rollercoaster,” Todd said. “We were down the first two sets and came out strong and finished on top by winning the last three sets. At times, we looked really good and other times we struggled with communication. I am proud that the girls fought back and won. There were a few lineup changes in the third set, and the girls worked together and did not let those changes affect their play.”

Brooklyn Smith had a big night for the Chieftains with 15 assists, 12 digs, seven kills and a pair of aces. Maggie Weller had a team-high 12 kills to go along with five digs and five aces. Riley Todd finished with eight kills and two digs.

Abbey Dobberstein returned to the lineup after missing the last match due to illness. She ended the night with 10 digs and three kills, while Marlie Carpenter had six kills and a pair of digs.

Dowagiac was supposed to be back in action Sept. 21 as it returned to Lakeland Conference competition, however, Benton Harbor is only playing a JV schedule this season. The Chieftains are currently scheduled to return to the court Sept. 25 when they compete in the Bridgman Quad.