Former Dowagiac school board president arraigned on domestic violence charge Published 11:00 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The former president of the Dowagiac school board has been arraigned on a domestic violence charge.

Brent Brewer was charged misdemeanor domestic violence in Cass County District Court Wednesday morning for an alleged domestic assault that took place two days before he resigned from the school board last month. A pre-trial date has not yet been set.

Brewer submitted his letter of resignation Monday, Aug. 21 citing personal reasons. His resignation followed his arrest for a domestic dispute that occurred Saturday, Aug. 19 in Pokagon Township.

Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.