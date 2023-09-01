Former school board president facing assault charges Published 11:00 am Friday, September 1, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A former Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education member will be arraigned next week for an alleged domestic assault that took place two days before he resigned.

According to the Cass County Prosecutor’s office, former DUS Board President Brent Brewer will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday in district court on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence. Brewer submitted his letter of resignation Monday, Aug. 21 citing personal reasons. His resignation followed his arrest for a domestic dispute that occurred Saturday, Aug. 19 in Pokagon Township, according to police records.

According to police records, at approximately 2:09 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Pokagon Tribal Police Department officers arrived at the 29300 block of Saddlebred Lane after the victim called 911 and reported Brewer had pushed her after an argument.

The victim told officers Brewer grabbed her left bicep and pushed her out of the bathroom and into the bedroom. The victim stated in the report that while Brewer was pushing her out the door, he also grabbed the back of her neck and pushed her further into the bedroom. Red marks on her bicep and two small red dots on her collarbone were witnessed by police.

The report also notes Brewer denied grabbing the victim’s neck. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Cass County Jail and was released on Aug. 20.

Brewer, listed as Vice President of Enrollment Management and Campus Life at Southwestern Michigan College on its website, was appointed to the DUS board January 2021 and was named board president in January 2023. A Dowagiac graduate, Brewer has held numerous leadership titles at SMC since 2008, including director of enrollment management and the director of SMC’s Niles campus.

This is a developing story. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.