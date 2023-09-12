Buchanan remains undefeated; Bobcats fall to Lakers in five Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

BUCHANAN — Led by its dominating front row, the host Buchanan volleyball team improved to 9-0 with a win over Lakeshore Monday night.

The Bucks swept the Lancers 25-6, 25-17 and 25-23.

In other action Monday night, host Brandywine dropped a five-set match to Our Lady of the Lake. The Bobcats fell to the Lakers 25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25 and 15-5.

Buchanan Volleyball

Alyssa Carson and Chloe Aalfs combined for 23 kills, while Carson also had three blocks and Aalfs have nine digs.

Izzy Tibbles and Keegan May both finished the match with seven kills. Laney Kehoe had a team-high 10 digs and Sophia Bachman had 35 assists.

Brandywine Volleyball

The Bobcats struggled to find their rhythm on offense, while the Lakers got into a groove in the three sets that they won.

After taking the fourth set to tie the match, Brandywine looked to have the momentum, but Our Lady of the Lake (formerly Lake Michigan Catholic) quickly seized the momentum back with a quick start. The Bobcats never recovered.

Kadence Brumitt had 21 kills, 19 digs, three aces and a pair of blocks to lead Brandywine statistically. Tressa Hullinger finished with eight kills and two blocks, while Kallie Sollowaty had six kills and a pair of Blocks.

Chloe Parker led the Bobcats with 26 digs. Ellie Knapp had 35 assists and 18 digs.