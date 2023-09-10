Hunt-Thompson catches pair of touchdowns in Ferris comeback win Published 12:17 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

BIG RAPIDS — The Ferris State University Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the country, withstood a big road challenge Saturday night as they rallied back in the second half for a 38-28 win at 16th-ranked Ashland.

The Bulldogs trailed 21-10 at halftime, but got a big performance in the second half from sophomore quarterback Carson Gulker to rally for the win, moving to 2-0 on the year.

Gulker ran for a game-high 138 yards rushing and two scores while throwing for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. His 54-yard throw to junior receiver Tyrese Hunt-Thompson (Cassopolis) late in the third pulled Ferris State within 28-24, and he 50-yard strike to start the fourth to senior wide out Xavier Wade gave the Bulldogs a 31-28 lead they would not relinquish.

He finished off the scoring with a four-yard run in the final 30 seconds to seal the win.

The victory was FSU’s 28th consecutive road win dating back to its last road setback at Ashland in 2017.

Hunt-Thompson had four receptions for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Ferris State will square off against FCS member Montana Saturday in Missoula with kickoff set for 8 p.m.