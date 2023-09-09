Eddies sweep Plainwell; Vikings fall to Three Rivers Published 11:14 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — The defending co-Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg volleyball team opened up the league portion of its schedule with a sweep of visiting Plainwell Thursday night.

The Eddies, who were coming of a 3-0 sweep at the Dowagiac Quad on Tuesday, defeated the Trojans 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17.

In the second set, Edwardsburg had to rally from a six-point deficit to go up 2-0 on Plainwell. The come-from-behind win took all the wind out of the sails of the Trojans.

“We came out a bit slow in first set, but solidified the win,” said Edwardsburg Coach Sarah Strefling. “In the second set we were behind 18-12, but ended up winning with a great comeback, finishing with a solid win in set three.”

Strefling said a combination of defensive play in the back row and the attack at the net proved to be the difference in the match.

“Danni Purlee was a machine in the back row, impressing us with steady, consistent defense and serve receive,” she said. “Her speed is impressive. Drew [Glaser] and Lexi [Schimpa] connected, allowing Drew to lead the Eddies with 18 kills.”

Purlee finished with 15 digs and an ace. Schimpa had 30 assists, eight digs and five aces. Glaser also had 12 digs, two aces and a block.

Edwardsburg is now 9-3 overall and 1-0 in the Wolverine Conference.

Niles Volleyball

The co-champion Vikings were not as fortunate against Three Rivers Thursday night.

The Wildcats defeated Niles 25-14, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-19 as the Vikings fall to 10-6 overall and 0-1 in conference matches.

Bree Lake had a team-high 10 kills to go along with 11 digs and two blocks, while Nyla Hover had five kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Kendall Gerdes finished with four kills and five blocks, while Kaydence Jacob had 17 assists and five aces.

Amelia Florkowski led the Vikings with 24 digs.