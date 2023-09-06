Brewer arraignment pushed back

Published 11:15 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Brent Brewer

DOWAGIAC — The arraignment for former Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education President Brent Brewer has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Cass County Law and Courts building in Cassopolis.

Brewer was originally scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 in district court on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence for an alleged domestic assault that took place two days before he resigned on Aug. 21.

Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.

