Kalamazoo Christian remains atop Lakeland-KVA standings Published 2:55 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The medalists at the Lakeland-KVA Jamborees may be moving around, but there is no moving Kalamazoo Christian from the top spot in the team standings.

The Comets won their fourth consecutive jamboree as they shot 182 at Hampshire Country Club Friday afternoon. Kalamazoo Hackett was a distant 11 strokes back as the runner-up, while South Haven finished third.

Both the Fighting Irish and the Rams shot 193, but Hackett earned the No. 2 spot based on the fifth-person tiebreaker.

Michigan Lutheran jumped up several spots to finish fourth with a score of 208. Dowagiac was fifth with a 211, Cassopolis sixth with a 227. Host Brandywine and Berrien Springs did not have enough golfers to post a team score.

For the second straight match, defending medalist Jordyn Bonnema, of Kalamazoo Christian, did not win the honor as she shared it with Hackett’s KJ Walters. Both shot 41. Dowagiac’s Dowagiac’s Rebecca Guernsey, who earned medalist honors at the third jamboree the previous week, finished third with a 43. The Chieftains’ Carlee Spagnoli also cracked the top 10 finishers with a round of 47.

Cassopolis was led by Atyanna Alford’s 53. Alli Low paced the Bobcats with a 68, while Samantha Santiago led the Shamrocks with a 78.

The fifth Lakeland-KVA Jamboree will be Friday at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course. Dowagiac is the host school.