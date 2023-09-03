PHOTO STORY: Notre Dame wins home opener over Tennessee State

Published 5:56 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

By Kelly Sweeney

NOTRE DAME — The Fighting Irish kicked off the home portion of its 2023 schedule with a 56-3 rout of Tennessee State before a full house on a bright and sunny Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee State is the first FCS and HBCU team to face Notre Dame since the NCAA divided Division I in in to in 1978.

The Fighting Irish once again rode the arm of quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Backup quarterbacks Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey combined for 142 yards and two doubles as the trio of signal callers were a combined 24-of-30 without an inception.

Notre Dame also ran for 221 yards, led by Audric Estime, who finished with 116 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.

The Fighting Irish hit the road again Saturday to face N.C. State at noon. Notre Dame then returns home to take on Central Michigan University on Sept. 16.

