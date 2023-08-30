Three Rivers defeats Dowagiac 8-2 Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Former Wolverine Conference foe Three Rivers kept host Dowagiac without a victory this season as the Wildcats posted an 8-2 non-conference victory Tuesday night.

Three Rivers got give goals from Christian Selent, while Conner Williams, Lucas Salinas and Derek Roggelein also found the back of the net.

The Chieftains (0-3) got its goals from Alex Hernandez.

“Rough day at the office today,” said Dowagiac Coach Joey Pasternak. “We didn’t seem to have the focus or energy today for the game and they came out hard and fast and kinda put us on the ropes early and we never could quite recover. We had flashes of good play, but still haven’t gotten over the hump of putting it all together consistently for the full 80 minutes, Even with the score tonight I still saw progress in the right direction and I think the more games we get in the better we will be I like what I see just have to be patient and continue working towards our end goal for the season.”

The Wildcats outshot the Chieftains 27-9.

Dowagiac is back in action Thursday as it opens up Lakeland Conference play by hosting Buchanan at 4:30 p.m.