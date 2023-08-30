LMC falls to No. 9 Muskegon 3-2 Published 3:31 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Visiting Muskegon Community College edged Lake Michigan College 3-2 in a Michigan Community College Athletic Association non-divisional volleyball match Tuesday night.

The No. 9-ranked Jayhawks defeated the Red Hawks 25-20, 25-15 and 25-16.

Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner led Lake Michigan with 11 kills, while Kaylee McDaniel had a team-high 19 digs. Sammi Jurgensen finished with seven kills.

Olivia Deeb had 10 digs and four kills to go along with a team-high 30 assists. Jessica Hand, of Marcellus, had eight digs.

The Red Hawks now take some time off for the Labor Day weekend before returning to the court on Sept. 5 against visiting Grace Christian University.