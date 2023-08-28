Ward-Sims signs with Roadrunner men’s basketball Published 3:38 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Kenji Ward-Sims, a graduate of Xenia High School and Dream City Christian School, has signed his National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his academic and basketball career at Southwestern Michigan College.

“Kenji is a great person that will be a positive addition to our team,” said SMC Coach Rodell Davis. “At 6-foot-7, he is capable of being a force for us in the paint and can make open threes. He has the ability to affect the game on both ends of the floor. His length and athleticism make him the perfect fit for our style of play.”

Ward-Sims’ coach at Dream City Christian agrees with Davis.

“Kenji is an outstanding young man and a very talented basketball player,” Mark Davis said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time coaching him for one season at Dream City Christian post-grad during the 2021-22 season. Kenji has tremendous length that will benefit Southwestern Michigan College in the paint at both ends of the court. His ability to score around the basket and stretch the floor beyond the 3-point line will be an asset on offense, and his ability to block and alter shots in the paint will add significant value defensively.”

Ward-Sims joins Damarion Travis of Eau Claire; Aries Hull of Bolingbrook, Illinois; Prince Adams of Evanston, Illinois; RJ Davis of Glenview, Illinois and Kendrick Caldwell of Lake Charles, Louisiana, in the 2023 recruiting class.