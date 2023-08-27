Rangers fall to Allegan 63-33 in Lee’s debut Published 1:32 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

ALLEGAN — Host Allegan scored the first 28 points in its season opener to spoil the head coaching debut of Jeremiah Lee as the Tigers defeated the Rangers 63-33 Saturday night.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday night, but after delaying the start due to excessive heat, thunderstorms rolled through the area forcing the game to be postponed.

Trailing 28-0 at halftime, Cassopolis (0-1) came out to start the second half and got a 63-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jadyn Brown, who finished with 77 yards rushing.

Brown also threw a third-quarter touchdown pass to Malachi Ward that covered 82 yards.

Allegan (1-0) did not let the Rangers get back into the contest though as it scored three times in the third quarter and led 49-14 heading into the final 12 minutes of play.

Cassopolis scored three times in the fourth quarter as Kenny May caught two of them — one for 63 yards and the other for 14 yards. Brown also threw a 37-yard scoring strike to Ward to cap the Rangers’ scoring.

Brown finished the night 14-of-25 for 258 yards. Ward had nine receptions for 155 yards and May had five receptions for 103 yards. Neelah Vahnphoumy had five carries for 56 yards.

Cassopolis finished the night with 400 yards of total offense. The Rangers gave up 467 yards to the Tigers. They also committed three turnovers.

Cassopolis will open the home portion of its 2023 schedule against Brandywine Thursday night.

ALLEGAN 63, CASSOPOLIS 33

At Allegan

Cassopolis 0 0 14 19 – 33

Allegan 14 14 21 14 – 63

A – 17 run (kick good)

A – 51 pass (kick good)

A – 28 pass (kick good)

A – 1 ruj (kick good)

C – Jadyn Brown 53 run (Kenny May kick)

A – 45 run (kick good)

C – Malachi Ward 82 pass from Brown (May kick)

A – 54 run (kick good)

A – 8 run (kick good)

C – May 63 pass from Brown (kick failed)

C – May 14 pass from Brown (May kick)

C – Ward 37 pass from Brown (conversion failed)

A – 83 kickoff return (kick good)

Records: Cassopolis 0-1, Allegan 1-0