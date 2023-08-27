Bobcats finish third at Loy Norrix Invitational

Published 12:44 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

By Scott Novak

KALAMAZOO — The Brandywine tennis team finished third at the Loy Norrix Invitational on Saturday.

Vicksburg was the team champion, while Kalamazoo Christian finished second. Host Loy Norrix placed fourth.

The Bobcats had a pair of runners up in singles competition — Bode Bosch at No. 1 and Xander Curtis at No. 2.

Also winning matches for Brandywine were Tristen Peterson at No. 3 singles, Ryder Richard and Ethan Adamczyk at No. 1 doubles and Blake Magyar and Kyler Marshall at No. 2 doubles.

The Bobcats host crosstown rival Niles on Tuesday.

