Segundo scores four goals in Bobcats’ 8-2 win over Bronson Published 8:24 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

NILES — Pedro Segundo recorded the “a haul” with four goals to help lead host Brandywine to an 8-2 non-conference soccer victory over Bronson Friday night.

The Bobcats also got goals from Robby Dillard, Drew Deming, Luis Sanchez and Emmanuel Mendoza.

Dillard also had a pair of assists.

“The starting lineup for the Bobcats looked good against Bronson tonight,” said Brandywine Coach Caleb Adams. “The second string got to play the second half and everyone got quality time tonight. The Bronson Vikings had a young team that held their shape and fought hard against the Bobcats.”

Brandywine outshot the Vikings 25-9.

The Bobcats return to the pitch Monday as they travel to Vicksburg for another non-conference match.