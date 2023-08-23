Niles goes 1-2 at Hamilton Quad Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

HAMILTON — The early-season workload of the Niles volleyball team continued Tuesday night as the Vikings headed to Hamilton for another quad.

After playing back-to-back tournaments to open the season last Wednesday, Niles completed back-to-back quads Tuesday by facing the host Hawkeyes, Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Zeeland East.

The Vikings ended up 2-1 as it defeated Hamilton 25-21, 13-25 and 15-10, lost to Catholic Central 23-25, 25-15 and 25-6, and lost to Zeeland East 25-23, 21-25 and 15-13.

“It was a great night of volleyball between four teams battling every match,” said Niles Coach Samantha Zimmerman. “The Lady Vikes went to three sets in all three matches tonight. It was a night of ups and downs, and a lot of adjustments throughout the night. We worked through adversity and had players moving all around in different positions.”

Bree Lake led the Vikings with 22 kills, while Nyla Hover added 13 and Kendall Gerdes 11. Amelia Florkowski finished with 35 digs, four aces and 12 assists. Maddie Zache added 31 digs, Neriah Stephens five aces, Rylee Grishaber 19 assists and Gerdes six blocks.

Niles is now 7-5-3 on the year.

“We’re still trying to figure out who we are as a team, so I tried everything tonight to see what works for us,” Zimmerman said. “It was good to see everyone being a team player and working together. We finally get a few days of practices to sharpen up before our home quad on Tuesday.