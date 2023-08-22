Comets wins second Lakeland-KVA Jamboree Published 9:14 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

ALLEGAN — Defending champion Kalamazoo Christian continued to keep its lock on first place as the Comets won the second Lakeland-KVA Jamboree hosted by Allegan at Cheshire Hills on Monday.

The order for the top spots did not change from the opening jamboree as the Comets shot 180 to take first place, Kalamazoo Hackett shot 189 to finish second, South Haven shot 190 to place third and Dowagiac shot 202 to finish fourth.

For the Chieftains, it was a 20-stroke improvement from the first jamboree.

Cassopolis finished sixth with a 222, Brandywine 10th with a 302 and Berrien Springs 11th with a 304. For the Rangers, it was an improvement of 38 strokes. The Bobcats fielded a full team for the first time in 2023 and the Shamrocks improved by 29 strokes.

Defending conference medalist Jordyn Bonnema, of Kalamazoo Christian, won her second consecutive jamboree as she shot 38.

Dowagiac’s Rebecca Guernsey finished just two strokes back after shooting a 40 lead the Chieftains. Nola Hawkins, who did not play in the first jamboree, led the Rangers with a round of 48, which tied her with five other players for seventh place overall.

Alli Low shot 66 to pace the Bobcats, while Adeline Weber shot 79 to lead Berrien Springs.

The teams were back in action Tuesday morning as they traveled to South Haven to play at the Beeches Golf Club.