Knights now alone in first place of MABL Published 3:55 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

NILES — The Niles Knights are alone atop the Michiana Adult Baseball League standings after six weeks.

The Knights are 6-0 following their 5-1 win over the Riverside Reapers.

The South Bend Opossums, who entered Week 6 tied with Niles, fell to the Buchanan Bandits 5-3 at Thomas Memorial Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The league, which has reached its midway point, did not get a game in on Saturday, but were able to complete four games on Sunday.

Knights 5, Reapers 1

Niles got on the board in the bottom of the second inning after, Riverside Reapers committed an error, Derek Anglero walked, and Hernandez hit into a double play, each scoring one run.

The Knights amassed nine hits in the game. Murphy Wegner and Dan Snyder each collected two hits for Niles Knights. Anglero led Niles Knights with two runs batted in. They went 1-for-3 on the day.

Niles were sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Wegner had the most chances in the field with 12.

Chase Potter, Gabe Zeiger, Malik Cowgill, and Mark Conrad each collected one hit for the Reapers. Conrad went 1-for-2 at the plate as the outfielder led the team with one run batted in.

Niles Knights take on Buchanan on Sunday for their next game.

Bandits 3, Opossums 3

Kade Hearington collected three hits in three at bats, as Buchanan defeated South Bend. Hearington hit a home run to left field in the second inning, doubled in the fifth inning and singled in the first inning.

The Bandits scored three times in the second inning to take control of the game.

Keeghan Pelley hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the third for the Buchanan.

Clay Bixby earned the win for the Bandits. The right-handed pitcher surrendered five hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking none.

Matt Brothers took the loss for the Opossums. He went five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking none.

Pelley collected two hits for Buchanan in three at bats.

Jarrod Laymon set the tone at the top of the lineup, leading South Bend with two hits in four at bats. Travis Bavar led the Opossums with two runs batted in from the number nine spot in the lineup. He went 1-for-2 on the day.

Los Cubs 13, Coyotes 2

Jose Mendoza drove in four runs on two hits to lead Los Cubs past the Coyotes.

Mendoza hit a home run to left field in the second inning, scoring two runs, and singled in the sixth inning, scoring two.

Los Cubs were the first to get on the board in the first when Luis Navarro singled, scoring two runs.

Los Cubs added three more runs in the bottom of the second inning on three hits. Mendoza homered to left field, scoring two runs, and Felipe Arevalo grounded out, scoring one run.

Los Cubs scored five runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jorge Navarrete induced Julio Navarro to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored, Mendoza singled, scoring two runs, and Geronimo Navarro singled, scoring two runs.

Danilo Regalado earned the win for Los Cubs. The right-handed pitcher gave up nine hits and two runs over five innings, striking out one and walking none.

Alex Kimp took the loss for the Coyotes. The righty went two innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on four hits, striking out none and walking two. Steven Wiser tossed one inning of scoreless ball for Los Cubs in relief. The southpaw surrendered zero hits, striking out three and walking none.

Los Cubs amassed nine hits in the game. Mendoza and Edgar Galindo were a force together in the lineup, as they each collected two hits for Los Cubs while hitting back-to-back. Navarro paced Los Cubs with three walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, drawing 10 walks. Wiser stole two bases.

The Coyotes accumulated nine hits in the game. Matt Riedel went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Southwest in hits. Josh Beers and Kimp each collected multiple hits for Southwest Coyotes.

Los Cubs will face Riverside Reapers for their next game on Saturday.

Lightning 16, Marlins 1

The Lightning defeated the Marlins on Sunday thanks in part to nine runs in the second inning.

Caleb Laymon hit a solo home run to left field, Jadon Hainey singled, scoring one run, Keyontae Jordan singled, scoring three runs, Ethan Alkire hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run, Tyler Deming singled, scoring one run, and Alex Becvar doubled, scoring two runs.

Midwest jumped out to the lead in the bottom of the first inning after an error scored one run, Cam Barrier singled, scoring two runs, Hainey drew a walk, scoring one run, JeRod Glenn singled, scoring two runs, and Joe Smith hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run.

Laymon earned the win for the Lightning. He surrendered one hit and one run (zero earned) over four innings, striking out five and walking one.

James Barnes took the loss for West Michigan. He went one inning, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on four hits, striking out one and walking three.

The Lightning collected 10 hits in the game. Glenn and Becvar each collected two hits. Jordan seized on his opportunities, leading Midwest with three runs batted in from the No. 9 spot in the lineup. The right fielder went 1-for-2 on the day.

Rick Freske led West Michigan with one hit in two at bats.

The Lightning face the Southwest Coyotes in their next game on Sunday.