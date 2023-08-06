Weather disrupts MABL schedule once again Published 4:46 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023

NILES — Weather continues to play a factor with the schedule of the Michiana Adult Baseball League.

For the second straight weekend at Thomas Memorial Stadium, games were postponed due to rain either Saturday or Sunday. This week, the MABL managed to make up a game on Thursday and then got a pair of games in on Saturday before the rains came. All games were postponed on Sunday.

Bandits 12, Diamond Jaxx 2

Buchanan Bandits scored seven runs in the seventh inning, which helped them defeat West Michigan Diamond Jaxx 12-2 last Saturday. It was the first loss of the season for the Diamond Jaxx.

Buchanan opened the scoring in the first after Kevin Gross Jr grounded out, scoring one run.

The Bandits added one run in the third on a passed ball.

West Michigan tied the game in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a single by Tyler Mojsienko, and a double by Austin Juza.

In the top of the fifth, Buchanan broke up the tie when an error scored two runs. Then a single by Keeghan Pelley followed to extend the lead to 5-2.

The Bandits scored seven runs on six hits in the top of the seventh inning. Kade Hearington hit a solo home run to center field, a dropped third strike scored one run, Clay Bixby singled, scoring two runs, Brett Michelin singled, scoring one run, and Austin Williams singled, scoring two runs.

Bixby earned the win for Buchanan. The starting pitcher allowed three hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking four. Jared Schlender took the loss for the Diamond Jaxx. The starting pitcher went five innings, surrendering five runs (one earned) on seven hits, striking out four and walking two.

Chase Covert, Mojsienko, and Juza each collected one hit for West Michigan. Juza led the Diamond Jaxx with one run batted in. The outfielder went 1-for-2 on the day.

The Bandits piled up 14 hits in the game. Hearington led Buchanan with three hits in four at bats from the leadoff position. Gross Jr, Brandon Rogers, and Williams each drove in two runs for Buchanan Bandits. Buchanan Bandits turned one double play in the game.

Los Cubs 8, Marlins 2

Los Cubs scored eight runs in the first inning, which helped them defeat the Marlins 8-2 on Saturday.

Isidro Galindo singled, scoring one run, Domitilo Perez singled, scoring one run, Luis Navarro singled, scoring one run, Victor Perez drew a walk, scoring one run, Jose Mendoza singled, scoring two runs, Julio Navarro singled, scoring one run, and Galindo drew a walk, scoring one run.

Steven Wiser opened the game for Los Cubs. The southpaw surrendered six hits and one run over four innings, striking out six and walking two.

Blaine King led things off on the bump for West Michigan. The starting pitcher allowed five hits and eight runs (four earned) over one-third of an inning, striking out none and walking three. Mendoza appeared in relief for Los Cubs.

Los Cubs accumulated 10 hits in the game. Perez and Navarro each collected two hits for Los Cubs. Mendoza led Los Cubs with two runs batted in from the number eight spot in the lineup. The second baseman went 1-for-3 on the day. Wiser stole two bases. Los Cubs stole four bases in the game. Los Cubs turned one double play in the game.

King went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Marlins in hits.

Los Tigres 11, Bandits 10

Los Tigres defeated Buchanan 11-10 in a back-and-forth affair on Thursday.

The game was tied at seven in the bottom of the fourth when Javier Guevara grounded out, scoring one run.

Both offenses were strong at the plate as Los Tigres collected eight hits and Buchanan Bandits 11 in the high-scoring affair.

Buchanan got on the board in the top of the first inning after Brandon Rogers doubled, and Keeghan Pelley singled, each scoring one run.

Los Tigres jumped into the lead in the bottom of the first when Delvis Pinero homered to center field, scoring two runs, Dyland Pinero singled, scoring one run, and Jonh Rosario drew a walk, scoring one run.

The Bandits tied the game up in the top of the second thanks to two hit by pitches. Buchanan tied the game at four on a hit by a pitch.

Los Tigres took the lead in the bottom of the second. Francis Silfa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run, to give Los Tigres the leg up, 5-4.

Kade Hearington singled, which helped the Bandits tie the game at five in the top of the third.

Los Tigres took the lead in the bottom of the third. Justin Zobrysky grounded out, scoring one run, to give Los Tigres the advantage, 6-5.

In the top of the fourth inning, Buchanan went back into the lead after Los Tigres committed an error, and Austin Williams hit a sacrifice fly, each scoring one run.

Los Tigres flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs on four hits to take a 11-7 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was a single by Rosario on a full count that drove in two.

Nissin Mansbach stepped on the hill first for Los Tigres. The right-handed pitcher gave up four hits and four runs (two earned) over one and two-thirds innings, striking out none and walking none. Rogers started on the bump for the Bandits. They gave up eight hits and 11 runs (nine earned) over three and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking seven. Zobrysky and Pinero each appeared in relief for Los Tigres.

Number seven hitter, Pinero, showed the depth of Los Tigres’s lineup, by leading them with three hits in three at bats. Pinero provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led Los Tigres with three runs batted in. The left fielder went 2-for-3 on the day. Los Tigres had a strong eye at the plate, piling up seven walks for the game. Gabriel Silfa Brens and Rosario led the team with two free passes each. Silfa Brens and Pinero each stole multiple bases for Los Tigres, which stole five bases in the game.

Buchanan tallied 11 hits in the game. Pelley led Buchanan Bandits with three hits in three at bats. Kevin Gross Jr, Rogers, and Hearington each collected multiple hits for Buchanan Bandits.