“Motorized Madness” continues with NTPA regional competition Published 9:04 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The National Tractor Pullers Association’s Super Farm Region II, Pro Stock 4×4 and Mini stock Division filled the grandstands at the 2023 Cass County Fair Tuesday night.

In the Super Farm Division, Lee Butts on Press On, from Fairgrove, Michigan, captured first place with a pull of 306.460. Bill Casey, of North Baltimore, Ohio, was the runner-up on Whoopie Maker with a pull of 304.580. Stan Warda, of Berrien Springs, finished third on Hammerin Hank with a pull of 304.150.

There were 11 competitors in the Super Farm Division.

Edwardsburg’s Jason Bentzer on Plastic Money, finished fifth with a pull of 297.720.

In the Pro Stock Division, Bailey, Michigan’s Frank Kruger on Smoke Show came away the winner with a pull of 338.050. Nick Stamm, of Stryker Ohio, was a close second on Frank with a pull of 338.000. Columbia City, Indiana’s Brian C. Shew was third on Iron Maiden with a pull of 335.660.

There were seven competitors in the Pro Stock Division.

David Lacey, of Thedford, Ontario, Canada, bested a field oof five in the Mini Stock Division with a pull of 366.020 on Triple Play: Double or Nothing.

Lacey also took second on Triple Play Unchained with a pull of 358.780. Dick Storehalder, of Waldron, Michigan, finished third with a pull of 358.430.

“Motorized Madness ”in the grandstands continues Wednesday night with the Bump-N-Run Demolition Derby. Action begins at 7 p.m.