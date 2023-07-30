Barron Lake Triathlon, Small World basketball tourney registrations open Published 12:03 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Summer may be rapidly coming to an end, but that does not mean there are still not plenty of things to do in southwest Michigan before it does.

In Niles, the Barron Lake Triathlon will take place Aug. 26.

The Sprint Triathlon will begin at 8 a.m. The events are a 500-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run.

Bike drop off will be from 5:30 to 7:15 a.m. There will be a bike rack available near the street to drop off the bike. Participants will then need to go to the parking areas and then take a shuttle back to pick up their bike before taking it to the transition area.

Participants should enter the bike drop off from Wild Street and exit using Kennedy Street. No bikes will be allowed on the shuttle.

There is no parking at the venue for race morning. Participants are asked not to park on the neighborhood streets during the triathlon. Parking will be at Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake Street in Niles. A shuttle service will begin at 5:30 a.m.

The Kids Triathlon, which begins at 10 a.m., will consist of a 25-yard swim, 1.2-mile bike ride and a half-mile run. This event is for kids ages 6 to 11.

Cost is $75 per individual for $95 per team for the Sprint Triathlon. Cost is $25 for non-competitive or competitive Kids Triathlon. Cost is subject to a processing fee and does not include the USAT one-day membership fee for non USAT members.

To register, go to trisignup.com/Race/MI/Niles/BarronLakeTriathlon

Small World Memorial Basketball Tournament

The inaugural Small World Memorial Basketball Tournament will be Sept. 2 in conjunction with the Dowagiac Black Family Celebration.

The tournament, which is sponsored by Lyons Industries, honors the late Paul Williams.

Cost is $275 per team for the double-elimination tournament, which will award prices for first and second place.

Registration deadline is Aug, 16. A $100 deposit is required at the time of registration. Deposits are non-refundable after Aug. 21.

For more information, or to register, contact Danum Hunt at 3dhunt15@gmail.com or Lamone Moore at (269) 259-0899 or at Hoops4kids06@gmail.com