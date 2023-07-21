Niles boil advisory lifted Published 8:00 am Friday, July 21, 2023

NILES — A boil water advisory for some City of Niles customers has been lifted, according to a news release.

It is no longer necessary to use boiled or bottled water for drinking or cooking. The boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for some of the city’s water recipients after its water supply tested positive for traces of bacteria. Corrective measures have been taken and no coliform bacteria have been detected in follow-up testing of the system’s water. The water is safe to drink.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” the city said in the release.