City of Niles issues Emergency Water Boil Order Published 4:41 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

NILES — The City of Niles has issued a boil water advisory for some of the city’s water recipients after its water supply tested positive for traces of bacteria.

The city’s water system detected the presence of coliform bacteria in the water supply. It routinely monitors for the presence of drinking water contaminants. After taking five samples for coliform bacteria during July, two of those samples showed the presence of coliform bacteria.

What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice.