A three-peat for Horter at the Niles City Golf Tournament Published 6:21 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023

1 of 3

NILES — For third straight year, Amanda Horter has walked away with the Niles City Golf Tournament’s Women’s Division title.

Horter edged former champion Mary Jane Lorenz by two strokes Sunday afternoon at Plym Park Golf Course. Monica Schmidt finished three shots behind Horter in third place.

Horter, who shot 168 last year to defeat another former champion Cathy Daniels and Lorance, finished with a two-day total of 180. Lorance, who finished third in 2022, shot 182, while Schmidt shot 183.

Daniels finished in fourth place after shooting a 194.

In the Super Seniors Division, Ken Truesdell edged Tracy Brewington by a single stroke, 113-114.

Tuesdell led by a single shot following the opening round on Saturday, 57-58. Both players shot 56 on Sunday.

After splitting the Senior Division championship with John Kessick in 2022, Bill Gaideski edged Doug Freeman by a stroke to claim the title Sunday afternoon.

Gaideski, who led Freeman and Paul Krause by a stroke following the opening round, shot 70 on Sunday to win back-to-back titles. Gaideski finished with a 149, while Freeman shot 150 over the two days of competition. Rick Lewis finished third with a 153.

The 2023 Niles City Golf Tournament will wrap up Saturday and Sunday with the Championship, A, B and C Flights at Plym Park.

Larry Larson is the defending Championship Flight titlist, while Brett Scott, Mike Cowan and Aaron Henderson won the A, B and C Flight championships in 2022, respectively.