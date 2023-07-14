PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Little wins back-to-back Steve’s Run 5K titles Published 11:07 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

1 of 18

DOWAGIAC — Former Dowagiac standout Shawn Little made it back-to-back wins in the 5K of Steve’s Run Friday night.

Little took a big lead coming down the hill on Front Street and ran away from the field in the 49th edition of the fundraising race that is named after the late Dowagiac Union High School and Southwestern Michigan College student Steve Breigel.

The money raised through the 5K run, 5K run/walk, fun run and the sale of Fire Up signs benefit cancer research and scholarships.

Little posted a time of 17:23.9, which was more than a minute faster than runner-up Owen Saylor, who is a junior-to-be at Dowagiac Union High School in little over a month. David Jones finished third with a 19:21.6.

Oliva Stacy was the women’s 5K winner with a time of 19:18.1. She defeated Buchanan’s Maddie Young, who ran a 19:57 for second and Lydia Johnson, who was third with a time of 20:09.8. Niles teacher and varsity volleyball coach Samantha Zimmerman placed fourth with a time of 24:47.6.

Dowagiac’s Nancy Leonard finished eighth with a time of 29:01.3.

In the men’s 10K race, Brady Hunsberger was the winner with a time of 36:28.3. Shane Conroy was second with a 36:28.9 and Jacob Corbett third with a 39:29.8.

Kendra Koster won the women’s 10K race with a time of 45:35.0. Oliva Smith was the runner-up with a 54:45.23, while Missy Biek was third with a 59:34.5.