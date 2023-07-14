Niles’ Valade advances to semifinals Published 11:28 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Dustin Valade, of Niles, has qualified for the semifinals of the Professional Disc Golf Association 2023 Amateur Master Disc Golf World Championships in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Valade and the rest of the field will tee off at 8 a.m. local time in the semifinals.

After four rounds, Valade is currently 23-under par, which is 12 shots back of current leader Dan Vasser, who is at 35-under par.

First-round leader Sean D’Armi is alone in second-place, one shot back of the lead at 34-under par.

In reaching the semifinals, Valade has shot 52, 59, 49 and 51 for a total of 211.

Valade, who has been a member of the PDGA since 2022, has a pair of wins to his credit, including this year’s 39th Annual Circus City Open last month in Peru, Indiana. His other victory came in 2022 at the Flexin Before Leagues 1 — In Association with Monetary Bliss Discs, which was last October in Bridgman.