Decatur lands three, Marcellus two on first team Published 4:02 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

DECATUR — The first-team selections for the Southwest 10 Conference softball all-league squad were spread out evenly with four teams having three players each selected.

Conference champion Mendon, Centreville, Decatur and Hartford all had three players earn first-team honors.

Representing Decatur were Cecelia Conforti, Breanna Franks and Sienna Potter.

Cassopolis did not have a first-team selection, but Atyanna Alford was a second-team pick for the Rangers, who also had Mackenzie Boyer and Ella Smith earn honorable mention status.

Riley Coulson was a second-team pick for the Raiders.

Marcellus had a pair of first-team picks in Clare Flory and Layna Heuring. Addie Curtis was a second-team selection, while Mackenzie Schuur and Abby Tone were honorable mention picks.

All-Southwest 10 Conference

First Team

• Lauren Schabes, Mendon

Rowan Allen, Mendon

Kaidee Gonser, Mendon

Isabelle Horvath, Bangor

Faith Edwards, Centreville

LilyAnn Lutz, Centreville

Abbe Wherrett, Centreville

Cecelia Conforti, Decatur

Breanna Franks, Decatur

Sienna Potter, Decatur

Ava Bachman, Hartford

Lindsey Goodson, Hartford

Maddie Whitman, Hartford

Clare Flory, Marcellus

Layni Heuring, Marcellus

• Captain

Second Team

Madryn Haglemann, Bloomingdale

Atyanna Alford, Cassopolis

Kendalynn Bernheisel, Centreville

Riley Coulson, Decatur

Lilly Price, Hartford

Addie Curtis, Marcellus

Jadyn Samson, Mendon

Mackenzie Bright, White Pigeon

Honorable mention:

Bangor: Carley McCoy, Cloe Hull; Bloomingdale: Jenae Bennett, Andreya Robinson; Cassopolis: Mackenzie Boyer, Ella Smith; Centreville: Riley Buchner, Hannah Lennard; Comstock: Sophia Moncel, Rhayna Smith; Hartford: Rylee Deckard, Abby Valdes; Lawrence: Leslie Reed, Alyssa Coombs; Marcellus: Mackenzie Schuur, Abby Tone; Mendon: Cienna Nightingale, Carlie Doehring; White Pigeon: Bailee Freedline, Emily Byler