Decatur lands three, Marcellus two on first team
Published 4:02 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023
DECATUR — The first-team selections for the Southwest 10 Conference softball all-league squad were spread out evenly with four teams having three players each selected.
Conference champion Mendon, Centreville, Decatur and Hartford all had three players earn first-team honors.
Representing Decatur were Cecelia Conforti, Breanna Franks and Sienna Potter.
Cassopolis did not have a first-team selection, but Atyanna Alford was a second-team pick for the Rangers, who also had Mackenzie Boyer and Ella Smith earn honorable mention status.
Riley Coulson was a second-team pick for the Raiders.
Marcellus had a pair of first-team picks in Clare Flory and Layna Heuring. Addie Curtis was a second-team selection, while Mackenzie Schuur and Abby Tone were honorable mention picks.
All-Southwest 10 Conference
First Team
• Lauren Schabes, Mendon
Rowan Allen, Mendon
Kaidee Gonser, Mendon
Isabelle Horvath, Bangor
Faith Edwards, Centreville
LilyAnn Lutz, Centreville
Abbe Wherrett, Centreville
Cecelia Conforti, Decatur
Breanna Franks, Decatur
Sienna Potter, Decatur
Ava Bachman, Hartford
Lindsey Goodson, Hartford
Maddie Whitman, Hartford
Clare Flory, Marcellus
Layni Heuring, Marcellus
• Captain
Second Team
Madryn Haglemann, Bloomingdale
Atyanna Alford, Cassopolis
Kendalynn Bernheisel, Centreville
Riley Coulson, Decatur
Lilly Price, Hartford
Addie Curtis, Marcellus
Jadyn Samson, Mendon
Mackenzie Bright, White Pigeon
Honorable mention:
Bangor: Carley McCoy, Cloe Hull; Bloomingdale: Jenae Bennett, Andreya Robinson; Cassopolis: Mackenzie Boyer, Ella Smith; Centreville: Riley Buchner, Hannah Lennard; Comstock: Sophia Moncel, Rhayna Smith; Hartford: Rylee Deckard, Abby Valdes; Lawrence: Leslie Reed, Alyssa Coombs; Marcellus: Mackenzie Schuur, Abby Tone; Mendon: Cienna Nightingale, Carlie Doehring; White Pigeon: Bailee Freedline, Emily Byler