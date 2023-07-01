Lawrence, Bennick quickest in qualifying for RedBud Nationals Published 11:31 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

BUCHANAN — Jett Lawrence continued his domination of the 450cc Class of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship series by easily being the fastest qualifier for the RedBud National in Buchanan Saturday morning.

RedBud is the fifth round of the motocross series, which makes its annual stop in Buchanan, and is part of track celebrating its 50th year. The track was created by the late Gene Ritchie in 1973 and has become the premier stop for motocross riders from around the world.

Lawrence was easily the fastest qualifier in the 450 Class Saturday morning with a fast lap of 2:04.713.

Chase Sexton and J Anderson, who returned to racing following some time off due to injuries, were second and third. Sexton was 1.432 seconds behind Lawrence and Jason Anderson 3.154 seconds behind in third.

While Sexton and Anderson returned to the track, Cooper Webb was not in Buchanan this weekend due to an injury.

Lawrence currently leads the 450cc Class while Dylan Ferrandis is second and Webb third.

In 250cc qualifying, Daxton Bennick surprised the field by dominating with a fast lap of 2:06.880. Teammate Justin Cooper was second with a lap of 2:07.484. Hunter Lawrence was third fastest with a time of 2:07.693.

Lawrence leads the 250cc Class with Haiden Deegan second and R.J. Hampshire third.

The last-chance qualifiers are set for 11:45 a.m. and opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m.

The first moto, for the 250cc Class, is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m.