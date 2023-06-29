LMC wins back-to-back Academic School of the Year Published 9:59 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — The success of the Lake Michigan College athletic teams was rewarded as the Red Hawks were named back-to-back Academic School of the Year by the Michigan Community College Athletic Association.

Lake Michigan College had the top GPA in the MCCAA for the 2022-23 season. The Red Hawks had six teams finish with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

The award is determined by ranking each sport’s grade point average and assigning 100 points to the highest GPA and then assigning descending point totals down the rankings. For example, if there are four schools that have a certain sport (i.e. baseball), the best baseball GPA gets 100 points, second gets 75, third gets 50 and fourth gets 25.

The LMC women’s basketball team led the way with a team GPA of 3.55. The Red Hawks women’s soccer team had a GPA of 3.45, the softball team had a GPA of 3.42, the volleyball team had a GPA of 3.39 and the women’s cross country team had a GPA of 3.21.

The Red Hawks had a team GPA of 3.01 in men’s soccer.

Niles’ Hayleah McFadden earned Academic All-Conference in volleyball and softball for LMC.

Dowagiac’s Halie Saylor and Khloie Goins were honored for softball, as was Edwardsburg’s Jersey Dawson. Saylor also earned academic all-conference in women’s soccer.

Saylor was MCCAA All-Academic in women’s soccer and softball, while McFadden was MCCAA All-Academic in volleyball and softball.