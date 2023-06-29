More than 50 Roadrunner earn individual all-academic honors
DOWAGIAC — The success of the Southwestern Michigan College sports teams continued Thursday.
After returning to National Junior College Athletics and the Michigan Community College Athletic Association after nearly 30 years, the Roadrunners found instant success in cross country, volleyball, basketball and wrestling.
Southwestern Michigan College also found success in the classroom with more than 50 student-athletes earning either Academic All-MCCAA or MCCAA Academic All-Conference.
Niles’ Amara Palmer earned both in a pair of sports as she competed for the Roadrunner volleyball and women’s basketball teams.
Niles' Amara Palmer earned both in a pair of sports as she competed for the Roadrunner volleyball and women's basketball teams.
The Roadrunners also had two teams earn MCCAA All-Academic honors.
The Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team had a GPA of 3.22 and the women’s cross country team had a GPA of 3.15. (see related story)
Academic All-MCCAA
Ethan Saylor, men’s cross country
Gavin Smith, men’s cross country
Micah Ordway, men’s cross country
Nick Weston, men’s cross country
Amara Palmer, women’s basketball; volleyball
Cameron Thomas, women’s basketball
Charlee Baucom, women’s basketball
Kamryn Patterson, women’s basketball
Macey Laubach, women’s basketball
Maddy Coleman, women’s basketball
Nadia Collins, women’s basketball
Addison Modderman, women’s cross country
Bailee Shambaugh, women’s cross country
Carolyn Deneau, women’s cross country
Madison Kesterloot, women’s cross country
Morgan Kesterloot, women’s cross country
Emma Beckman, volleyball
Juliette Schroeder, volleyball
Shayla Shears, volleyball
Gabe Livingston, wrestling
Gage Ensign, wrestling
Hector Garcia, wrestling
Hunter Heath, wrestling
Luke Guerra, wrestling
Niko Martinez, wrestling
Vince Arebalo, wrestling
Vinny Patierno, wrestling
MCCAA Academic All-Conference
Stewart Smith, men’s basketball
Ethan Saylor, men’s cross country
Gavin Smith, men’s cross country
Isaiah Beiter, men’s cross country
Micah Ordway, men’s cross country
Nick Weston, men’s cross country
Amara Palmer, women’s basketball; volleyball
Cameron Thomas, women’s basketball
Charlee Baucom, women’s basketball
Kamryn Patterson, women’s basketball
Macey Laubach, women’s basketball
Maddy Coleman, women’s basketball
Nadia Collins, women’s basketball
Savannah Peek, women’s basketball
Madison Kesterloot, women’s cross country
Morgan Kesterloot, women’s cross country
Emma Beckman, volleyball
Juliette Schroeder, volleyball
Nikki Nate, volleyball
Shayla Shears, volleyball
Cole Alsup, wrestling
Gabe Livingston, wrestling
Gage Ensign, wrestling
Hector Garcia, wrestling
Hunter Heath, wrestling
Luke Guerra, wrestling
Niko Martinez, wrestling
Shane Edwards, wrestling
Trevor Winkel, wrestling
Vince Arebalo, wrestling
Vinny Patierno, wrestling
Zam Thompson, wrestling