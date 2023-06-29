More than 50 Roadrunner earn individual all-academic honors Published 9:32 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The success of the Southwestern Michigan College sports teams continued Thursday.

After returning to National Junior College Athletics and the Michigan Community College Athletic Association after nearly 30 years, the Roadrunners found instant success in cross country, volleyball, basketball and wrestling.

Southwestern Michigan College also found success in the classroom with more than 50 student-athletes earning either Academic All-MCCAA or MCCAA Academic All-Conference.

Niles’ Amara Palmer earned both in a pair of sports as she competed for the Roadrunner volleyball and women’s basketball teams.

Ethan Saylor (Dowagiac), Gavin Smith (Decatur), Micah Ordway (Delton), Nick Weston (Paw Paw), Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois), Charlee Baucom (Constantine), Kamryn Patterson (Niles), Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg), Maddy Coleman (Berrien Center), Nadia Collins (New Buffalo), Madison Kesterloot (Lockport, Illinois), Morgan Kesterloot (Lockport, Illinois), Emma Beckman (Niles), Juliette Schroeder (Sturgis), Shaya Shears (Edwardsburg), Gabe Livingston (Battle Creek), Gage Ensign (Constantine), Hector Garcia (South Bend), Hunter Heath (Brandywine), Luke Guerra (Rockford), Niko Martinez (Paw Paw), Vince Arebalo (Crete, Illinois) and Vinny Patierno (PIckney) were both Academic All-MCCAA and MCCAA Academic All-Conference.

The Roadrunners also had two teams earn MCCAA All-Academic honors.

The Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team had a GPA of 3.22 and the women’s cross country team had a GPA of 3.15. (see related story)

Academic All-MCCAA

Ethan Saylor, men’s cross country

Gavin Smith, men’s cross country

Micah Ordway, men’s cross country

Nick Weston, men’s cross country

Amara Palmer, women’s basketball; volleyball

Cameron Thomas, women’s basketball

Charlee Baucom, women’s basketball

Kamryn Patterson, women’s basketball

Macey Laubach, women’s basketball

Maddy Coleman, women’s basketball

Nadia Collins, women’s basketball

Addison Modderman, women’s cross country

Bailee Shambaugh, women’s cross country

Carolyn Deneau, women’s cross country

Madison Kesterloot, women’s cross country

Morgan Kesterloot, women’s cross country

Emma Beckman, volleyball

Juliette Schroeder, volleyball

Shayla Shears, volleyball

Gabe Livingston, wrestling

Gage Ensign, wrestling

Hector Garcia, wrestling

Hunter Heath, wrestling

Luke Guerra, wrestling

Niko Martinez, wrestling

Vince Arebalo, wrestling

Vinny Patierno, wrestling

MCCAA Academic All-Conference

Stewart Smith, men’s basketball

Ethan Saylor, men’s cross country

Gavin Smith, men’s cross country

Isaiah Beiter, men’s cross country

Micah Ordway, men’s cross country

Nick Weston, men’s cross country

Amara Palmer, women’s basketball; volleyball

Cameron Thomas, women’s basketball

Charlee Baucom, women’s basketball

Kamryn Patterson, women’s basketball

Macey Laubach, women’s basketball

Maddy Coleman, women’s basketball

Nadia Collins, women’s basketball

Savannah Peek, women’s basketball

Madison Kesterloot, women’s cross country

Morgan Kesterloot, women’s cross country

Emma Beckman, volleyball

Juliette Schroeder, volleyball

Nikki Nate, volleyball

Shayla Shears, volleyball

Cole Alsup, wrestling

Gabe Livingston, wrestling

Gage Ensign, wrestling

Hector Garcia, wrestling

Hunter Heath, wrestling

Luke Guerra, wrestling

Niko Martinez, wrestling

Shane Edwards, wrestling

Trevor Winkel, wrestling

Vince Arebalo, wrestling

Vinny Patierno, wrestling

Zam Thompson, wrestling