Wisconsin woman sent to hospital following Porter Township crash Published 6:56 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

UNION — A Wisconsin woman sustained injuries when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a White Pigeon man on US-12 near Sunset Boulevard in Porter Township Tuesday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the three-vehicle crash at approximately 12:32 p.m. Investigation of the crash showed that a Ford F-150 driven by Jason Thomas, 50, of White Pigeon, lost control of his vehicle and then struck two other vehicles on US-12.

Thomas did not report any injuries. The first vehicle struck was a Jeep Wrangler driven by Fawn Hickok, 45, of Palmyra, Wisconsin, who was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by SEPSA Ambulance for minor injuries sustained in the crash. The second vehicle that was struck was Ford F-350 driven by Corey Lampley, 42, of Adrian. He had no reported injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Seat belts were worn during the crash. Assisting on scene was SEPSA Fire and EMS.