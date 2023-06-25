ORV accident in Penn Township sends Goshen man to the hospital Published 12:30 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Goshen, Indiana man was injured when the off-road vehicle he was a passenger on struck a tree in the 16000 block of Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township Saturday.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the personal injury accident at 8:36 p.m.

Investigation of the crash showed that a ORV driven by Ryan Chris, 34, of Vandalia, lost control while navigating a turn and went off the roadway, up an embankment, striking a tree and turning on its side.

Passenger Thomas Rohrer, 30, of Goshen was injured in the crash and transported by PrideCare Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital, and later transported to IU Hospital in Indianapolis for his injuries.

Passengers Blayne LeClaire, 23, of Niles and Nicholis Mammolenti, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, were cleared by medical on scene with minor injuries. Alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor in this crash. Seat belts were not worn at the time of the crash.

Assisting Agencies: Penn Township Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance, Cassopolis Village Police, Pokagon Tribal Police, and Michigan State Police. This crash remains under investigation.