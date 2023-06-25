MHSBCA All-Star Game postponed until Wednesday Published 3:04 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

NILES — For the second straight season, southwest Michigan will have a coach inducted into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Last season it was Edwardsburg Coach AJ Gaideski (474-239) who joined a prestigious list of southwest Michigan coaches in the hall of fame. He was inducted last June during the MHSBCA All-Star Games at Tiger Stadium in Detroit.

This year, long-time Brandywine Coach David Sidenbender (446-279) will be inducted into the hall of fame. Sidenbender and the other coaches will have to wait two additional days to be introduced during the all-star games as those contests have been postponed until Wednesday due to the potential for rain Monday in Detroit.

The all-star games also have been moved to Jimmy John’s Field in Utica. The two all-star games will be played at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Sidenbender and Gaideski will join the likes of area baseball legends Jack Gleason (Decatur), Dean Hagen (Dowagiac), Jerry Hinman (River Valley), Jim McCloughan (South Haven), Gary Owen (Bridgman), Chuck Hurdle (Brandywine), Bob Storm (Buchanan), John Donley (Berrien Springs) and Ben Boti (Decatur).

Southwest Michigan will also be represented in the second all-star game by Berrien Springs’ Garrett Brewer, Lakeshore’s Zach Warren and former Niles standout and Lakeshore graduate Gage Vota.