Popular Niles Mexican restaurant expanding to Buchanan Published 1:30 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

BUCHANAN — More food and retail are coming to downtown Buchanan through LiveBuchanan’s newest venture, a small business incubator to be called The Hometown & Co. Mercantile and Food Market.

The incubator announced its newest vendor, Taqueria Don Chepe – a local favorite that has been a regular in Buchanan with their food truck.

“Our Community Survey showed near unanimous support for additional food and retail space downtown,” said LiveBuchanan Director Ashley Regal. “I knew that had to be our number one priority. Besides, if I had a dollar for every time someone told me we needed to get a Mexican restaurant in town, I’d be a very rich woman.”

The family-owned restaurant first opened its doors Dec. 14, 2015 in Niles. Peter Mendoza, who runs the restaurant with his sister, Magnolia, relocated their flagship restaurant to 1668 E. Main St., Niles in December 2022.

“We love Buchanan,” said Tacqueria Don Chepe owner Peter Mendoza. “The people are really welcoming and we’ve received a lot of support from the community. We’re excited to be taking the next step here.”

Taqueria Don Chepe plans on offering a menu similar to their food truck with items like tacos, street corn, and nachos. Another frequent community request has been for a bakery and specialty grocer goods which are also lined up to be joining the market.

“The data is there,” Regal said. “Not just that these programs work, but also that there is a big enough market in Buchanan to support these businesses. The fact that we see 1,000 people come downtown to eat at Munchie Mondays every week gives me confidence that we are not stepping out blindly.”

Regal is referencing a weekly event featuring food trucks which Regal says served as a market test for future investments downtown.

Hometown & Co. is slated to open in October launching as a holiday market. LiveBuchanan is still looking for applicants to fill their last four vacancies.

Learn more at livebuchanan.com