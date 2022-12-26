Taqueria Don Chepe opens in new East Main location Published 2:04 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

1 of 4

NILES — A popular Mexican restaurant is ready for business after relocating to its new space.

Taqueria Don Chepe opened the doors to its new location Monday at 1668 E. Main St. – the former site of Smokin’ D Barbecue.

The family-owned restaurant moved from its former location at 1140 S. 11th St. due to an increase in business. The business maintains the same business hours, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday thru Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. It also has a temporary phone number – (269) 262-0295 – in use until its standard number gets transferred to the new building.

The E. Main St. location is able to seat 66 guests comfortably and has more parking space than the South 11th Street location.

“It’s nice,” said Niles resident Lillian O’Hara. “It’s a lot bigger and you can get in and out of here quicker.”

Niles residents John and Cheryl Ralston were among the first customers served at the new location and the couple enjoyed the experience.

“It’s beautiful,” John said. “They did a great job with the inside. We were here when it was the barbecue place. They haven’t changed the layout but they definitely dressed it up in here.”

Like many, Cheryl has watched the building transform from the outside during its renovation process and was captivated by its color scheme.

“It really caught our eye,” Cheryl said. “The sign and the painting really pops… I hope they do well here.”