Baroda murder suspect dies in Berrien County Jail Published 4:17 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

BERRIEN COUNTY — A Stevensville man being held at the Berrien County Jail died Tuesday afternoon, with the cause still under investigation but no signs of foul play, according to the county sheriff’s office.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, David Lee Mabry, 60, of Stevensville, who was housed in the receiving area of the Berrien County Jail, was found unresponsive in his cell. Life saving measures were taken by jail staff and Medic 1 Ambulance but were unsuccessful.

The inmate had previous medical conditions and was lodged on Sunday for Homicide and Felony Firearms for shooting and killing a 57-year-old Baroda woman. The Michigan State Police 5th District Special Investigation Section were requested to conduct an investigation into the death in coordination with the WMed Medical Examiner’s Office.

Preliminary findings from a Wednesday autopsy indicate no signs of suspicious activity surrounding Mabry’s death. Additionally, there were no visible indications of self-inflicted fatal wounds. The death investigation does remain open pending lab analysis results and ultimately prosecutor’s review.