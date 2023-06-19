Woman killed in Baroda shooting

Published 10:28 am Monday, June 19, 2023

By Max Harden

BARODA TOWNSHIP — A Baroda woman was killed after being shot on her patio Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Michigan State Police.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. Sunday, MSP Niles Post troopers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Russell Road in Baroda Township. Preliminary investigation revealed that the 57-year-old deceased female victim was sitting on her backyard patio with her husband when the suspect, whom they know, stopped by. Without any visible provocation, the suspect pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the victim.  

A brief struggle between the victim’s husband and the suspect took place, resulting in the disarming of the suspect, who then immediately left the venue in a vehicle. After a diligent search by authorities, he was located and arrested without incident. He was identified as a 60-year-old Stevensville man. Upon completion, the report and all evidence will be presented to the prosecutor’s office for review and appropriate charges. The investigation is still ongoing.

More Crime/Court

Niles man gets jail time for attempted assault

Bertrand Township armed robbery suspects arrested

Dowagiac man gets prison time on drug, weapon charges

Niles man gets jail time for stealing from Lowe’s

Print Article