Woman killed in Baroda shooting Published 10:28 am Monday, June 19, 2023

BARODA TOWNSHIP — A Baroda woman was killed after being shot on her patio Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Michigan State Police.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. Sunday, MSP Niles Post troopers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Russell Road in Baroda Township. Preliminary investigation revealed that the 57-year-old deceased female victim was sitting on her backyard patio with her husband when the suspect, whom they know, stopped by. Without any visible provocation, the suspect pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the victim.

A brief struggle between the victim’s husband and the suspect took place, resulting in the disarming of the suspect, who then immediately left the venue in a vehicle. After a diligent search by authorities, he was located and arrested without incident. He was identified as a 60-year-old Stevensville man. Upon completion, the report and all evidence will be presented to the prosecutor’s office for review and appropriate charges. The investigation is still ongoing.