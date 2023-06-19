Brandywine trio earns first-team Division 3 All-State honors Published 1:08 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

EAST LANSING — A trio of Brandywine players were named Division 3 first-team All-State by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association this weekend.

After earning all-district and all-regional honors, Jamier Palmer, Drew Deming and Owen Hulett were voted all-state.

Buchanan’s Cade Preissing, who was also all-district and all-state, received honorable mention all-state honors in a vote of the coaches at the state finals this past weekend.

Palmer hit .525 with 44 runs scored and 55 stolen baseballs this past season for the Bobcats. He also had six doubles, three triples and 24 RBIs.

Deming hit .404 with 37 runs scored, 36 stolen bases, had six doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 RBIs.

Hulett was 12-1 in 13 games with an ERA of 0.89. He struck out 69 in 63 innings pitched.

Preissing hit .440 for the Buck with 24 runs scored, 26 stolen bases, 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 RBIs.