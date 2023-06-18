Brandywine’s Hubbard, Sidenbender earn honorable mention All-State Published 4:09 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

NILES — After helping lead Brandywine to a ninth-place finish at the recent Division 4 State Tennis Finals in Kalamazoo, seniors Abbie Hubbard and Chloe Sidenbender have earned honorable mention All-State for the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association.

Hubbard and Sidenbender went 22-4 this past season, which included winning Lakeland Conference and Division 4 Regional championships. They advanced to the state quarterfinals before being defeated.

Hubbard, who has a career record of 70-7, and Sidenbender, who is 44-5 in her career, are the 17th and 18th Brandywine players to earn all-state. Hubbard is only the second Bobcat to earn back-to-back all-state status.

The Bobcats were the only public school to place in the top 10 at the Division 4 finals.