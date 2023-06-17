Six Eddies, one Chieftain earn Division 2 All-Region honors
Published 11:20 am Saturday, June 17, 2023
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The top two teams in the Wolverine Conference — Edwardsburg and Vicksburg — which met in the regional semifinal at Berrien Springs June 10, dominated the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Division 2 All-Region team which was announced this week.
The Eddies and Bulldogs, who shared the conference championship, combined for 10 players on the all-regional squad, led by Edwardsburg’s six selections. Wayland also had six players selected by the regional coaches. Vicksburg had five players picked.
Representing the Eddies were Lindsey Dalenberg (outfield), Caitlin Tighe (shortop), Averie Markel (first base), Lani Hardin (catcher), Samantha Baker (utility player) and Emma Denison (designated player).
Dowagiac’s Aubrey Busby was also selected as an outfielder.
All-region is the second step in the all-state process. The Division 2 All-State squad will be selected this weekend during the state championship weekend in East Lansing.
Division 2 All-Region
Outfield
Ava Coffinger, Gull Lake
Brooklyn Ringler, Vicksburg
Kyra Kleinheksel, Hamilton
Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg
Reese Vettman, Wayland
Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac
Shortstop
Madison Diekman, Vicksburg
Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg
First Base
Carli Miklusicak, Wayland
Averie Markel, Edwardsburg
Second Base
Kami Morse, Wayland
Peyton Smith, Vicksburg
Third Base
Delaney Monroe, Vicksburg
Madi Ludema, Wayland
Catcher
Lani Hardin, Edwardsburg
Taylor Oosterink, Hamilton
Pitcher
Ava Mullen, Lakeshore
Madie Jamjog, Hamilton
Kennedy Davis, Vicksburg
Harmony Laker, Wayland
Utility Player
Ella Davison, Hamilton
Samantha Baker, Edwardsburg
Designated Player
Jessi Spray, Hopkins
Maleena Luckadoo, Hamilton
At-Large
Emma Denison, Edwardsburg
Ms. Softball Position
Kami Morse, Wayland
Ms. Softball Pitcher
Ava Mullen, Lakeshore
Coach of the Year
Paul Gephart, Vicksburg