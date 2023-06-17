Six Eddies, one Chieftain earn Division 2 All-Region honors Published 11:20 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

1 of 2

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The top two teams in the Wolverine Conference — Edwardsburg and Vicksburg — which met in the regional semifinal at Berrien Springs June 10, dominated the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Division 2 All-Region team which was announced this week.

The Eddies and Bulldogs, who shared the conference championship, combined for 10 players on the all-regional squad, led by Edwardsburg’s six selections. Wayland also had six players selected by the regional coaches. Vicksburg had five players picked.

Representing the Eddies were Lindsey Dalenberg (outfield), Caitlin Tighe (shortop), Averie Markel (first base), Lani Hardin (catcher), Samantha Baker (utility player) and Emma Denison (designated player).

Dowagiac’s Aubrey Busby was also selected as an outfielder.

All-region is the second step in the all-state process. The Division 2 All-State squad will be selected this weekend during the state championship weekend in East Lansing.

Division 2 All-Region

Outfield

Ava Coffinger, Gull Lake

Brooklyn Ringler, Vicksburg

Kyra Kleinheksel, Hamilton

Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg

Reese Vettman, Wayland

Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac

Shortstop

Madison Diekman, Vicksburg

Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg

First Base

Carli Miklusicak, Wayland

Averie Markel, Edwardsburg

Second Base

Kami Morse, Wayland

Peyton Smith, Vicksburg

Third Base

Delaney Monroe, Vicksburg

Madi Ludema, Wayland

Catcher

Lani Hardin, Edwardsburg

Taylor Oosterink, Hamilton

Pitcher

Ava Mullen, Lakeshore

Madie Jamjog, Hamilton

Kennedy Davis, Vicksburg

Harmony Laker, Wayland

Utility Player

Ella Davison, Hamilton

Samantha Baker, Edwardsburg

Designated Player

Jessi Spray, Hopkins

Maleena Luckadoo, Hamilton

At-Large

Emma Denison, Edwardsburg

Ms. Softball Position

Kami Morse, Wayland

Ms. Softball Pitcher

Ava Mullen, Lakeshore

Coach of the Year

Paul Gephart, Vicksburg