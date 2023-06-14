Construction begins on East Main Dollar General Published 10:13 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

NILES — Construction has begun on a Dollar General location along East Main Street in Niles.

The Niles Planning Commission approved a site plan for 1420 and 1428 East Main St. to facilitate use as a Dollar General during its February meeting. The store will offer health and beauty products, as well as housewares, stationery, seasonal items, basic clothing, packaged food, refrigerated food and frozen food. Upon completion, it will be the sixth Dollar General store in the greater Niles area.