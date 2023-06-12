Jacquelyn Plummer Published 12:21 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

May 22, 1932-May 27, 2023

Jacquelyn L. Plummer, 91, of Niles, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Jacquelyn L. (Jackie) (Richards) was born May 22, 1932, in Granite City, Illinois to the late Taliesen (Tally) and Edna (Barney) Richards. Moved to Niles in 1943; graduated from Niles High School in 1950. Married Jack A. Plummer on July 10, 1953, at the First Presbyterian Church, Niles. Worked with the mentally and physically challenged at both Ferry Street and Gateway, Berrien Springs facilities until retirement in 1995.

Jacquelyn is survived by her five children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren: Tala J. Welch; Jack D. (Sue) Plummer, Kyle (Melissa) Plummer, Amelia, Lorelai, and Isabella; Sandra L. (Greg) Gentry, Trevor Gentry, Cameron (Ali) Gentry, Harper and Charlotte, Tala M. (Gentry) (Logan) Harpenau, Lydia and Drew; Trace A. (Janet) Plummer, Zachary and Spencer; Victoria A. (Craig) Nielsen, Sophia and Stuart.

Jacquelyn was well loved and shall be missed every day! Hugs and kisses Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma! Anyone who knew her closely knew her as “Bear” as in Mama Bear!

Memorials can be made to programs for the mentally and physically challenged.

There will be a private family service after cremation, as per her wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

