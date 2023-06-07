Margaret “Maggie” Cripe Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Sept. 7, 1994-June 5, 2023

Margaret Ann “Maggie” Cripe, 28, of Chicago, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 5, 2023.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1994, in Dowagiac, the daughter of Dr. Matthew and Beth (Judd) Cripe. Her strong personality was evident even at the tender infant stage when she’d wake from slumber with forceful vocal demands for food and attention.

She was a delightful little girl, always following her big brother. Far-sighted, by the age of two, she was well-known for her thick round glasses, ears that stuck out and a bow in her hair at all times.

As she grew, she became a thinker and an organizer and she always wanted her stuff – and everyone else’s stuff – to be where they belonged. She loved to play tricks on people and hiding purses or sweaters was a great fun for her.

In grade school, she delighted in her friends and sleep-overs and endless conversations. She loved to arrange parties and she adored her days at Indian lake with family and friends and pets. Maggie was very much a dog-lover (especially Goldens) and she loved her cats, too!

In high school she really came into her own and blossomed into a beautiful young lady. She was a section-leader in band, a varsity-letter winner in tennis, soccer and golf. She graduated in 2013 from Dowagiac Union High School.

She attended Albion College and joined Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, graduating in 2017. After college, she went to work for Alight, utilizing her communications degree in marketing for 6 years until she was taken from us (far too early) due to unexpected complications from Type One Diabetes on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Maggie was fortunate enough to experience medical mission work in Haiti and travels to Europe with her family.

She will be forever loved and remember by her parents, Matt and Beth Cripe; brother, Andrew Cripe and his girlfriend, Kellee Grahn; exchange brother, Lukas Schier; grandparents, Elaine (Cripe) McKeough, Karen Judd, and Richard and Sandie Judd; great uncle and great aunt; Jim and Judy Sullivan; aunts and uncles, Mitchell Cripe and Maureen Halloran, Andrew and Patty Cripe, Jane Phinney, Mark Cripe and Michelle Lambert, Mike and Mary Hazen, Kathleen Judd Colleen Kennedy; cousins, MacKenzie Miller, Morgan, Meredith and Molly Cripe, Max and Sophie Phinney, Carjann and Ashton Bell, Melissa and Kelly Cripe, Molly and Julia Hazen, Sophia and Boz Judd; and countless friends, classmates and associates.

Preceding her in death were her grandfather, Robert Cripe and step-grandfather, Timothy McKeough.

Funeral services for Maggie will at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 10, at Starks Family Funeral Homes-Clark Chapel, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Friends may visit with her family from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, June 9, and 9-10 a.m., on Saturday, June 10, at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Maggie’s name may be directed to MI Life in Numbers (a local organization to assist those with Type One Diabetes) and Dowagiac Athletic Boosters. Those wishing to share a memory of Maggie online may do so at www.clarkch.com