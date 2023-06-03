Rep. Walberg hosts Military Service Academy Open House in Dowagiac Published 8:34 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Representative Walberg’s Dowagiac Military Service Academy Open House took place on Thursday evening, with representatives from West Point, the U.S. Coast Guard, Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and the Army ROTC. Students and parents came from schools across Cass and Berrien Counties and had the opportunity to speak with each representative and the Congressman as they consider their options going into their senior year.

“It was a pleasure meeting several incredibly bright students from across southern Michigan,” Walberg said. “We value the opportunity to connect students and their parents with representatives from the service academies so they can best be informed about what is the right fit for them. Meeting such motivated, hardworking students gives a sense of assurance for the future of our community and our nation as a whole.”

The application window is now open and students are encouraged to apply early and should visit Walberg.House.gov or call the Niles District Office at (269) 479-3115 for more information.